Sugar snap pea salad with lemon, radish and spring herb recipe

By
Published  April 3, 2025 10:27am CDT
Cafe Momentum sugar snap pea salad recipe

Founder and CEO of Cafe Momentum Chad Houser joins Good Day to show viewers how to make their sugar snap pea salad with lemon, radish and spring herbs.

Ingredients: 

  • ¾ Cup Buttermilk
  • 3 Tbsp Plain Greek Yogurt
  • 2 Tbsp Lemon Juice
  • 1 Garlic Clove, minced
  • ½ lb Sugar Snap Peas, strings removed and thinly sliced on a bias
  • ½ Cup Spring Herbs, roughly chopped (Mint, Dill, Tarragon and Parsley)
  • 1 tsp Lemon Zest, Grated
  • 2 Tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Directions:

1. Whisk buttermilk, yogurt, lemon juice, garlic, and a large pinch of kosher salt in a medium bowl.
2. In a separate bowl, toss sugar snap peas, radishes, herbs, extra virgin olive oil, and lemon zest in together; season with sea salt and pepper.
3. Divide the buttermilk mixture between four plates and spread into a 4" circle on the bottom of each plate. Pile ¼ of the sugar snap peas in the center of each dish atop the buttermilk mixture.
4. Drizzle with additional extra virgin olive oil and top with salt and freshly cracked pepper.
 

