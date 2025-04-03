Sugar snap pea salad with lemon, radish and spring herb recipe
Ingredients:
- ¾ Cup Buttermilk
- 3 Tbsp Plain Greek Yogurt
- 2 Tbsp Lemon Juice
- 1 Garlic Clove, minced
- ½ lb Sugar Snap Peas, strings removed and thinly sliced on a bias
- ½ Cup Spring Herbs, roughly chopped (Mint, Dill, Tarragon and Parsley)
- 1 tsp Lemon Zest, Grated
- 2 Tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Directions:
1. Whisk buttermilk, yogurt, lemon juice, garlic, and a large pinch of kosher salt in a medium bowl.
2. In a separate bowl, toss sugar snap peas, radishes, herbs, extra virgin olive oil, and lemon zest in together; season with sea salt and pepper.
3. Divide the buttermilk mixture between four plates and spread into a 4" circle on the bottom of each plate. Pile ¼ of the sugar snap peas in the center of each dish atop the buttermilk mixture.
4. Drizzle with additional extra virgin olive oil and top with salt and freshly cracked pepper.