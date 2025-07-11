Suadero brisket tacos recipe from Vaqueros BBQ
How to make slow-simmered smoked brisket tacos confit-style, using rich beef tallow and bold Mexican chiles. Served street-taco style with fresh toppings.
Ingredients:
- 2–3 lbs (pounds) smoked brisket, chopped or sliced
- 2 quarts beef tallow (or substitute with oil if needed), or cover the meat
- 2 dried guajillo chiles, stemmed and seeded
- 1 dried ancho chile, stemmed and seeded
- 5 cloves garlic
- 1 jalapeño, halved
- 1 medium onion, quartered
- 2-3 Bay Leaves
To Serve:
- Warm corn tortillas
- Chopped onion
- Fresh cilantro
- Salsa of choice
- Lime wedges
Directions:
1. Heat the Pan - Add beef tallow to a deep skillet or pan over low heat.
2. Add the Flavor - Toss in the chiles, garlic, onion, and jalapeño. Let them sizzle for a minute to release aroma.
3. Add the cooked pieces of smoked brisket - Nestle in the smoked brisket pieces. Stir to coat in the fragrant oil. Make sure that it is covered with the tallow
4. Cover & Simmer - Cover and cook low and slow for 20–30 minutes until meat is fall-apart tender.
5. Assemble the Tacos - Spoon brisket onto warm corn tortillas. Top with chopped onion, cilantro, salsa, and a squeeze of lime.