Suadero brisket tacos recipe from Vaqueros BBQ

By
Published  July 11, 2025 10:53am CDT
'Concerts by the Creek' in Allen kicks off this weekend. A pitmaster from Vaqueros BBQ joined Good Day to share their 'Suadero Brisket Tacos' recipe. Not Feeling like cooking? You can check them out at the event.

How to make slow-simmered smoked brisket tacos confit-style, using rich beef tallow and bold Mexican chiles. Served street-taco style with fresh toppings.

Ingredients:

  • 2–3 lbs (pounds) smoked brisket, chopped or sliced
  • 2 quarts beef tallow (or substitute with oil if needed), or cover the meat
  • 2 dried guajillo chiles, stemmed and seeded
  • 1 dried ancho chile, stemmed and seeded
  • 5 cloves garlic
  • 1 jalapeño, halved
  • 1 medium onion, quartered
  • 2-3 Bay Leaves

To Serve:

  • Warm corn tortillas
  • Chopped onion
  • Fresh cilantro
  • Salsa of choice
  • Lime wedges

Directions:

1. Heat the Pan - Add beef tallow to a deep skillet or pan over low heat.
2. Add the Flavor - Toss in the chiles, garlic, onion, and jalapeño. Let them sizzle for a minute to release aroma.
3. Add the cooked pieces of smoked brisket - Nestle in the smoked brisket pieces. Stir to coat in the fragrant oil. Make sure that it is covered with the tallow
4. Cover & Simmer - Cover and cook low and slow for 20–30 minutes until meat is fall-apart tender.
5. Assemble the Tacos - Spoon brisket onto warm corn tortillas. Top with chopped onion, cilantro, salsa, and a squeeze of lime.

