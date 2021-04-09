Students prepare care packages for Coppell educators and other essential workers

article

Teachers in the Dallas-Fort Worth suburb of Coppell got a big thanks from students after they all worked together in tough circumstances during the pandemic.

A group of Coppell High School students dropped off thank you notes, candy and digital artwork.

The gifts were to thank the educators Coppell Middle School West.

The effort was led by sophomore Shraavya Pydisetti.

"Initially we started this to do it for doctors. We did it at hospitals like Baylor and Presbyterian. And then after that, we were like, ‘Okay we want to do it for more essential workers.’ So that’s when we started doing it for schools, police departments, fire departments," she said.

The high school students call it Project Querencia. In Spanish, it means a place where everyone feels strong and safe.

The students have put together 700 care packages for essential workers in Coppell.