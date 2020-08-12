Students in Plano ISD start the year off with virtual learning

Thousands and students and teachers in the Plano Independent School District start virtual learning Wednesday.

Teachers will be on campus for the first day but the students won’t be. They will kick off the year online with teachers giving live instruction from their classroom for the first four weeks of school.

The district gave out Chromebooks and hot spots to families who need them.

In a recorded message, the superintendent said the first three days of school will be spent learning new daily routines and practicing the online platform.

“It’s a very untraditional start to the school year but like every year one thing remains unchanged. We can’t wait to see our kids, welcome them back to school even in the virtual environment,” Superintendent Sara Bonser said.

Advertisement

The district is also helping teachers with childcare.

Plano ISD has three childcare centers for children six weeks old to kindergarten. It’s a way to recruit and retain the best teachers, the district said.

More than 52,000 students are enrolled this year.

Those choosing in-person learning can return to their classrooms after Labor Day.

BACK TO SCHOOL: School district start dates/delays

Students in Allen, Bland, Castleberry, Ferris, Granbury, Mansfield, Mildred and Prosper ISDs are also going back to school on Wednesday. Some of the smaller districts are welcoming students back into classrooms.