Student incident prompts DeSoto ISD teacher sickout

Some teachers in the DeSoto Independent School District are concerned about the way school administrators are handling student discipline.

The educators at McCowan Middle School said they felt compelled to protest.

MORE EDUCATION NEWS

Dozens of teachers reportedly called in sick on Friday after they said administrators allowed a student back on campus after allegedly assaulting a teacher.

A DeSoto ISD spokesperson said the district knew about the protest beforehand and brought in additional substitutes to make up for the absences.

It also brought in different community groups to monitor common areas like hallways and the gym.

Related article

The protest was brought up by Superintendent Usamah Rodgers at Monday night’s school board meeting even though it wasn’t formally on the agenda.

She met with the teachers at McCowan Middle School on Monday.

According to a letter on behalf of the teachers, they are calling for more transparency on how students are disciplined once they are sent to administrators.

"The safety of our teachers particularly male educators is a pressing concern. The level of disrespect and aggression they face… uh, it’s the proper training to handle such situations," Tara Banks, a former PTA member, read from the letter.

Superintendent Rodgers is promising change.

"Over the next two months, my team will continue to review the review that we initiated months back to understand not just listen to the concerns that led up to last week’s event, but also a deep analysis of student behavior and data at all district campuses," she said.

Rodgers said a team will take two months to talk with teachers and come up with the best way to move forward.

Once they figure that out, the results and next steps will be shared at the next board meeting in February.