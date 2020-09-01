Strong storms bring heavy rain to Denton, Collin counties

article

North Texas is in the middle of a rain-making weather system over the next few days.

Strong storms moved into Denton and Collin counties Tuesday afternoon. The heavy rain caused flash flood warnings in Denton County for more than five hours.

Denton police briefly shut down University Boulevard at I-35 due to flooding, but they later reopened the intersection.

The city of Denton posted a video showing the creek and surrounding areas around city hall flooded.

There was standing water in many parts of town as drivers made their way home from work.

People living near UNT also posted pictures of flooded intersections. Collin Renfro took photos from Bernard Street near the intersection of Eagle Drive right by the UNT campus. Some attempted to drive through it.