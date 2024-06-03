Storms cause travel troubles at DFW Airport

Delays and cancelations continue at DFW Airport after Sunday evening’s storms affected thousands of flights.

The airport had big problems on Sunday evening with the most cancellations and delays out of any other airport in the world.

The storm caused more than 150 canceled flights and 44% were delayed.

About a quarter of all flights landing in Dallas on Sunday were also delayed. About 14% of the incoming flights were canceled.

"My flight showed on time. The weather was good here, nice and sunny. By the time I came here, we had some crew issues with the crew not getting here in time. And then we had some thunderstorms and weather. And they kept postponing it and postponing it and then they canceled it," said Ashay Gharat, who was flying to Chicago.

Related article

Some travelers found themselves scrambling to make other plans. Others just stayed overnight at the airport until the next flight left.

A worker told FOX 4 for the most part the crowds were calm and patient.

So far on Monday, things seem much better.

According to FlightAware.com, less than 100 flights have been delayed or canceled. That’s about 3% of the total flights leaving Dallas.

But with more storms in the forecast, that could all change.

"I would say plan early. Especially if you have reports about weather when bad, just plan around it. You might end up staying near the airport or going back," Gharat said.