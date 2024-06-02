Dallas weather: Storm chances Sunday afternoon, overnight

We could see some more storms on Sunday.

Clouds should start to scatter and temperatures will heat up as we move into the afternoon.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s on Sunday afternoon with a heat index in the mid to high 90s.

The first rain chance on Sunday is from the afternoon to sunset.

A disturbance will move in from the southwest and combine with some cooler outflow from Oklahoma.

That first round will trigger scattered storms across 30 to 40 percent of the area with a shot at heavy rain and some marginal wind and hail risk.

The second storm system is moving in from west Texas overnight.

We expect the storms to arrive toward midnight in our western counties and will get to the DFW area in the overnight hours.

That complex brings a risk of 60 mile per hour winds and heavy rain.

Depending on what happens with the storm system on Sunday we could see some scattered showers on Monday.

Tuesday should be drier with a front stalled on the Red River, but there is still a small chance of rain.

We could see a break in some of the storm chances on Thursday and Friday for a chance to enjoy the heat of temperatures in the 90s.