The Brief Tarrant County held its 25th annual National Adoption Day on Friday, helping 22 teens and children in foster care find new homes. Tarrant County was one of the first jurisdictions in the country to participate in the adoption event; now, more than 400 participate. National Adoption Day has seen more than 95,000 adoptions celebrated since it was first organized in 2000.



Several Tarrant County children in foster care found their forever family on Friday as the county held its 25th annual National Adoption Day event.

Tarrant County National Adoption Day

Local perspective:

On Friday, November 20, Tarrant County held its 25th National Adoption Day event at the Family Law Center in Fort Worth.

More than 22 children and teens in foster care in Tarrant County became official members of their family on Friday, thanks to judges approving adoption cases.

New members of the Shelley family include Nicholas, Carlos, Yona, and Guillermo. Shane and Alicia Shelley, their grandparents, officially adopted the four children today.

"Oh, it’s gonna be an adventure," Shane Shelley told FOX 4's Dionne Anglin.

"We have four adult children, so we get to do this all over again," Alicia Shelley said.

Shane and Alicia Shelley

Big picture view:

National Adoption Day began in 2000, when nine jurisdictions took part in the event.

Tarrant County was one of the first jurisdictions to take part. Now, more than 400 jurisdictions hold their own form of National Adoption Day.

The event has seen over 95,000 children in foster care be adopted by new families.

"It’s huge. It’s our chance at a family," Summer Evans, an adoptive parent at Friday's event, told FOX 4. "We now officially have a family as of today."