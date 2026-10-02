Dallas Stars president, Plano residents discusses proposed venue tax for new arena costs

The Brief Next month, Plano residents will vote on Prop A, which, if approved, would install a tax on car rentals, hotel rooms, and more to help fund construction of a new Dallas Stars arena. Dallas Stars President/CEO Brad Alberts tells FOX 4 there are no hidden costs within the proposed tax, which he says would mainly affect visitors and not residents of Plano. Residents who are opposed to Prop A say residents would still be affected by the proposed taxes, and don't want to help fund the $3 billion arena project.



The Dallas Stars' President and CEO spoke with FOX 4 about a proposition on the November ballot in Plano that would help fund the team's new arena, a proposition that some Plano residents aren't excited about.

Plano Proposition A

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Dallas Stars arena renderings

What we know:

Plano voters are gearing up to vote on a potential venue tax that would help fund a new Dallas Stars arena and entertainment district at the current Shops at Willow Bend Mall site.

Known as Proposition A on this November's ballot, the city could increase taxes on car rentals, hotel rooms, arena parking, tickets, and venues in Plano if Prop A is approved.

City leaders have stated Prop A would generate $700 to $900 million in revenue. The city would cap its contributions to the new Stars arena at $1 billion, with the Stars covering any extra costs.

In addition to the arena, the entertainment district

What they're saying:

Dallas Stars President/CEO Brad Alberts tells FOX 4's Lori Brown there are "false narratives" being spread about Prop A.

"There are no hidden costs to taxpayers. We are responsible for the operating costs," Alberts said, pointing out that the venue tax would mainly affect visitors and not Plano residents.

Brad Alberts

Alberts says that Plano would own the potential new arena, and the Stars would lease the building from the city for 30 years. Additionally, he says the entertainment district would generate year-round revenue for Plano, and the arena would host 60–70 non-Stars events a year.

"We're excited to redevelop a dead mall space and really create a vibrant community for not only the city, but also really Collin County and the greater North Texas area."

The other side:

Some Plano residents have formed a new PAC called Stop The Stars Arena. Those residents argue that Plano residents frequently use the services that would face new taxes under Proposition A.

"I have rented cars when my car was in the shop," says Karen Dubrow, who opposed Prop A. "We have rented hotels and motels when we lose power."

Karen Dubrow and David Romick

David Romick, another Plano resident opposed to Prop A, says Plano residents will feel the effects of the new taxes even if they don't use the services taxed.

"So even if this Prop A itself doesn't raise our property taxes, which is what they're telling you, when they siphon off all the incremental taxes to put towards this arena in the future, we're going to still have to support all of our city services. That means there's going to be tax increases in order for us to support even the level of services that we have today."

What's next:

Early voting in Collin County begins on October 19. Election day is November 3.