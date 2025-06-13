Two arrested, $1M in stolen merchandise recovered in North Texas
An estimated $1 million worth of stolen merchandise was recovered and $636,000 was seized in a bust that landed two Denton County suspects in jail.
Denton County stolen merchandise
(Source: Texas Department of Public Safety)
What we know:
The Texas Department of Public Safety released pictures of the recovered merchandise, which included TVs, workout gear, kitchen equipment and more.
Neeraj Singh Kanyal, 36, and Ankita Kanyal, 31, were both arrested and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and theft of property. Ankita Kanyal was also charged with interfering with public duties.
The Texas Department of Public Safety says it worked with police departments in several local cities, including Allen, Irving, Oak Point and Plano, the Denton County Sheriff's Office and retailers to recover the stolen merchandise.
What we don't know:
Police have not said what led them to the suspects.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Texas Department of Public Safety.