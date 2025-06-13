Two arrested, $1M in stolen merchandise recovered in North Texas

The Brief Texas DPS recovered an estimated $1 million in stolen merchandise and seized $636,000 cash in a North Texas retail theft bust. Neeraj Singh Kanyal, 36, and Ankita Kanyal, 31, were arrested and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and theft. Authorities have not yet released details on what led them to the suspects in this multi-agency operation.



An estimated $1 million worth of stolen merchandise was recovered and $636,000 was seized in a bust that landed two Denton County suspects in jail.

Denton County stolen merchandise

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Source: Texas Department of Public Safety)

What we know:

The Texas Department of Public Safety released pictures of the recovered merchandise, which included TVs, workout gear, kitchen equipment and more.

Neeraj Singh Kanyal, 36, and Ankita Kanyal, 31, were both arrested and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and theft of property. Ankita Kanyal was also charged with interfering with public duties.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says it worked with police departments in several local cities, including Allen, Irving, Oak Point and Plano, the Denton County Sheriff's Office and retailers to recover the stolen merchandise.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led them to the suspects.