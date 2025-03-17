Garland hit-and-run: Family turns in driver accused of killing 14-year-old girl in crash

The Brief Garland police say last Saturday night, 14-year-old Daisy Alcon Paredes was walking home from a Chevron with her brother, 16-year-old Carlos Alcon Paredes, when a speeding car hit them at the intersection of East Oates Drive and Miami Drive. Daisy was killed. Her brother is still in the hospital in critical condition but is expected to recover. Police say the driver of the truck, 30-year-old Stetson Ybarbo, hit several parked cars as well before he got out and ran from the scene. His family later told police where to find him. Ybarbo is facing two felony charges: collision involving death and collision involving injury. He's currently being held at the Dallas County jail.



A tearful vigil was held for the girl on Monday with her family, friends and others in the community in attendance.

What we know:

Garland police say last Saturday night, 14-year-old Daisy Alcon Paredes was walking home from a Chevron with her brother, 16-year-old Carlos Alcon Paredes, when a speeding car hit them at the intersection of East Oates Drive and Miami Drive.

Daisy was killed. Her brother is still in the hospital in critical condition but is expected to recover.

Police say the driver of the truck, 30-year-old Stetson Ybarbo, hit several parked cars as well before he got out and ran from the scene with his 8-year-old child.

The girlfriend stayed at the scene and was detained by police.

According to court documents, police found Ybarbo at his mother's house in Garland, and it was family members who told police where to find him.

Vigil for the victims

What they're saying:

Friends say the siblings were inseparable.

Daisy was a star soccer player, a good friend and a beloved sister.

"There's not one day where I would go without talking to Daisy," said teammate Giselle Garcia. "And knowing I can't talk to her anymore, that's what's actually hurting me."

Giselle was one of the many who showed up to honor Diasy at a Monday night vigil.

"It's hard knowing that you can see her one day and then the next all of this would happen," she said.

Leticia Hernandez lives next door to Ybarbo in Rowlett. She went to the vigil to pay her respects and support the family.

"Really, I don't want him to come out," she said. "For him to do this and then leave the scene, that's awful. So I feel so bad for them."

Daisy was getting ready to celebrate her 15th birthday on March 29.

"I hope that she knows that we loved her and cared for her as much as she did," said Garcia.

What's next:

Ybarbo is facing two felony charges: collision involving death and collision involving injury. He's currently being held at the Dallas County jail.