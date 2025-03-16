Garland pedestrian crash leaves 1 teen dead, another in serious condition

article

Garland Police are investigating a deadly crash that involved two teen pedestrians late Saturday night.

Garland Pedestrian Crash

What we know:

The crash happened just after 10 p.m. at E. Oates and Broadway Blvd.

Investigators tell FOX 4 News a pickup truck headed northeast on Oates Road near Broadway Blvd. veered off the roadway.

A 14 -year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, siblings, were on the sidewalk.

Both teenagers and multiple vehicles were hit by the pickup, according to police.

Initial reports from officials say the 14-year-old girl died, and the 16-year-old boy is in serious condition. They were walking home from the corner store and lived down the street from where the crash happened.

Witnesses told police a man who was driving the pickup ran from the vehicle with a child after the crash.

30-year-old Stetson Ybarbo, a resident of Rowlett (Source: Garland Police)

The investigation revealed the driver was 30-year-old Stetson Ybarbo, of Rowlett.

Police believe Ybarbo was speeding when he left the road, hitting the pedestrians and several parked cars.

Ybarbo was found by police at a home in Garland, where he was taken into custody. He has been charged with two counts of failure to stop and render aid. One count involves death, the other involves serious bodily injury.

He has been booked into the Garland Jail.

What we don't know:

The names of the teen pedestrians have not been released.

Ybarbo's bond amount has not been released.