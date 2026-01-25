WATCH: 'Steamnado' vortex appears over Lake Lewisville

The Brief A so-called ‘steamnado’ appeared over Lake Lewisville during this weekend's North Texas winter storm. The arctic winds from the storm caused a tremendous amount of steam to appear over the lake, and when swept up by the winds, it creates a vortex. The phenomenon comes as North Texas cities saw anywhere from 1 to 5 inches of snow during the extreme arctic blast the region began to experience on Friday, Jan. 23.



Here's something you don't see every day: a ‘steamnado’ made an appearance over Lake Lewisville on Sunday during the winter storm.

A vortex of steam

FOX 4 chief meteorologist Dan Henry says this phenomenon is somewhat common when arctic winds move in.

He explains that it's a vortex caused by arctic air blowing over relatively warm waters, which causes a tremendous amount of steam.

As the air converges, it causes a vortex of steam over the lake.

It’s also known as a steam spout.

