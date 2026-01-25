WATCH: 'Steamnado' vortex appears over Lake Lewisville
LEWISVILLE, Texas - Here's something you don't see every day: a ‘steamnado’ made an appearance over Lake Lewisville on Sunday during the winter storm.
A vortex of steam
FOX 4 chief meteorologist Dan Henry says this phenomenon is somewhat common when arctic winds move in.
He explains that it's a vortex caused by arctic air blowing over relatively warm waters, which causes a tremendous amount of steam.
As the air converges, it causes a vortex of steam over the lake.
It’s also known as a steam spout.
The Source: Information in this story came from the FOX 4 weather team and viewer-submitted videos.