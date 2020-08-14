State to look at trends involving COVID-19 tests

article

Gov. Abbott wants to clear up recent confusion about COVID-19 testing in Texas.

He ordered the state's health department to investigate current trends, including the rising rate of positive test results.

He also wants to know why the number of tests has dropped 45% over the past two weeks.

The governor said the information is especially important as schools reopen.

"Because of the size of Texas and because some areas have different population density levels it is important to have flexibility for each school district and its individual setting," he said.

Medical experts believe the closing of some testing sites in places once considered hot spots has led to a steep drop in the number of people being tested.