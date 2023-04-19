State Sen. Roland Gutierrez “very likely" to challenge Ted Cruz in 2024

article

State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, a San Antonio Democrat who has become a fierce champion of the families impacted by the Uvalde school shooting, is likely to run against Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in 2024, The Texas Tribune has learned.

One source close to Gutierrez said he is "very likely" to run, while another said there is "no question he is seriously looking at it." Gutierrez is not expected to make any announcements about the race until after the current legislative session, which ends late next month.

Gilbert Garcia, a columnist for the San Antonio Express-News, first reported Wednesday morning that Gutierrez is "nearly certain" to run.

The two sources close to Gutierrez declined to be named because they were not authorized to publicly discuss his deliberations. Gutierrez also declined to comment.

Cruz’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, D-Dallas, is also considering running against Cruz, who has shifted focus to his reelection campaign in recent months after flirting with another presidential bid.

Gutierrez has served in the Texas Senate since 2021 after previously serving over a decade in the House. His Senate seat is not on the ballot again until 2026, meaning he would not have to give it up to challenge Cruz next year.

The Uvalde massacre happened inside his district, killing 19 children and two teachers, and Gutierrez has dedicated himself this legislative session to trying to address it despite GOP leaders’ resistance to considering any new gun restrictions. He has held several news conferences with families of victims and clashed with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick over the issue on the Senate floor.

Gutierrez got his biggest victory yet Tuesday when a House committee held a hearing on a slate of gun bills, including one that would raise the minimum age to purchase certain semi-automatic rifles.

Gutierrez previously raised speculation he could challenge Cruz when he introduced legislation to bar U.S. senators from Texas for serving more than two terms. That was a jab at Cruz, who has repeatedly proposed a two-term limit for senators and is now running for his third term.

