State Fair of Texas extends free student ticket validity through Oct. 18

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The Brief Free State Fair of Texas tickets for pre-K through eighth graders within 100 miles are now valid any day through Oct. 18, including weekends. Fair officials extended the ticket usability beyond weekdays after early inclement weather disrupted opening-week plans for local families. Parents can get $5 off their own admission online at BigTex.com/parents, with additional daily and evening discounts available.



Officials for the State Fair of Texas announced that free admission tickets distributed to students from pre-K through eighth grade will be valid on any day of the State Fair of Texas through Oct. 18, including the final two weekends.

The extension applies to tickets given to students within a 100-mile radius of Fair Park in Dallas because inclement weather at the opening of the 2026 State Fair of Texas affected plans for many families.

State Fair of Texas expands free student ticket policy

Local perspective:

The free tickets are part of a long-standing partnership between the fair and Dallas-area schools. According to the fair, since 2018, nearly 14.2 million free admission tickets have been distributed to students and teachers throughout North Texas.

The tickets are available to students from participating school districts and include access to the fair’s educational exhibits, cultural programming and family-friendly entertainment.

Tickets were traditionally only valid on weekdays, but The State Fair of Texas said it expanded the validity to weekends after receiving feedback from parents and educators.

What they're saying:

"We know the weather at the beginning of this year’s Fair impacted plans for many families, and we want to make sure students still have every opportunity to use their free ticket and experience the Fair," State Fair of Texas President Mitchell Glieber said in a news release.

How parents can get discounted tickets

What you can do:

Parents can receive $5 off admission online at BigTex.com/parents. Other discounts are available online and at the gate, depending on the day.

Everyone receives discounted admission after 5 p.m. daily.

The State Fair of Texas runs through Sunday, Oct. 18.