State Fair of Texas discounts and deals for 2025

The Brief There's no reason to ever pay full price for admission at the State Fair of Texas. There are a variety of deals that apply on just about every day of the week. The fair now also offers discounts on rides and signature food items on certain days of the week.



The State Fair of Texas is now underway through Oct. 19. No matter your budget or the size of your family, there are discount opportunities every day of the week.

There’s never a reason to pay full price.

State Fair of Texas Admission Deals

Tuesdays & Thursdays:

This year, every Tuesday and Thursday is Dr Pepper Value Day. Anyone with a Big Tex Insider promo code can get in for just $12. Click here to sign up for the promo code or text BIGTEX to 877-724-4839.

Wednesdays:

The North Texas Food Bank’s "Feed the Need" campaign is every Wednesday until 5 p.m. Simply bring five cans of food, and your admission is only $7.

Related article

Every Day:

Coupons for a $5 discount are available on McDonald’s tray liners and meal bags from participating locations throughout North Texas. They cannot be combined with other offers.

Every Day after 5 p.m.:

Everyone pays the kid’s price after 5 p.m., no matter what day of the week it is. Just show up after 5 p.m. and your admission is the same as it is for the kids. Child prices vary from $14 to $24 depending on the day of the week.

Related article

Senior Day:

Senior Days are every Thursday. Senior citizens over the age of 60 only pay $7 for admission at the gate.

Military & First Responders:

In appreciation for the men and women who serve our country, the State Fair of Texas offers $5 off admission to all active, retired, and veteran military personnel and first responders, plus their spouses and families, with a valid ID.

State Fair of Texas Ride and Food Deals

Tuesdays:

Once you’re through the gates, there are even more ways to save. Every Tuesday, Midway rides cost only $4 in coupons. Kids' rides are only $3. The deal does include a few things like the Thrillway and the Texas Star Ferris Wheel.

Thursdays:

Thrifty Thursdays help you save on food. Select food vendors offer signature menu items for a reduced price.