State Fair of Texas 2026 Big Tex Choice Awards winners include chocolate Corney dog, burger tacos & more

The Brief The State Fair of Texas has named four winners in the 2026 Big Tex Choice Awards in the savory, sweet, and sipper categories, along with most creative. The winners include the Burger Chop Tater Tacos (Best Savory), Fletcher's Chococlate Corny Dog (Best Sweet), Tropical Coco Fesca (Best Sipper), and Berry Me in Matcha (Most Creative). The State Fair of Texas opens on Sept. 25.



The winners of the 2026 Big Tex Choice Awards include several creative mashups, such as hamburger tacos in a tater tot shell and a dessert-flavored Fletcher's Corny Dog.

2026 Big Tex Choice Awards

What we know:

On Tuesday, judges tasted and scored dishes from each of the 15 finalists.

They narrowed them down to winners in four categories: Best Savory, Best Sweet, Best Sipper, and Most Creative.

Related article

Best Taste — Savory

Burger Chop Tater Tacos is a burger patty sauteed with onions and jalapenos. The taco shell is made out of tater tots.

Best Taste — Sweet

Fletcher’s Chocolate Corny Dog, from the makers of the original Fletcher’s Corny Dog, is filled with milk chocolate fudge fried in corn dog batter.

Best Taste — Sipper

The Tropical Coco Fresca is a pineapple-watermelon agua fesca with a Tajin rim and an icy coconut snowball scoop.

Most Creative

Berry Me in Matcha is cheesecake on a stick with a bold, Japanese-inspired flair.

What's next:

The fair kicks off on Sept. 25 and runs through Oct. 18.