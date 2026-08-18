State Fair of Texas 2026 Big Tex Choice Awards winners include chocolate Corney dog, burger tacos & more
DALLAS - The winners of the 2026 Big Tex Choice Awards include several creative mashups, such as hamburger tacos in a tater tot shell and a dessert-flavored Fletcher's Corny Dog.
2026 Big Tex Choice Awards
What we know:
On Tuesday, judges tasted and scored dishes from each of the 15 finalists.
They narrowed them down to winners in four categories: Best Savory, Best Sweet, Best Sipper, and Most Creative.
Best Taste — Savory
Burger Chop Tater Tacos is a burger patty sauteed with onions and jalapenos. The taco shell is made out of tater tots.
Best Taste — Sweet
Fletcher’s Chocolate Corny Dog, from the makers of the original Fletcher’s Corny Dog, is filled with milk chocolate fudge fried in corn dog batter.
Best Taste — Sipper
The Tropical Coco Fresca is a pineapple-watermelon agua fesca with a Tajin rim and an icy coconut snowball scoop.
Most Creative
Berry Me in Matcha is cheesecake on a stick with a bold, Japanese-inspired flair.
What's next:
The fair kicks off on Sept. 25 and runs through Oct. 18.
The Source: The information in this story was provided by the State Fair of Texas.