North Texas human trafficking probe leads to multiple arrests

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The Brief Law enforcement agencies executed search warrants across North Texas, resulting in several arrests linked to an ongoing human trafficking investigation. Authorities have not yet released the names, total number of suspects, specific charges, or whether any victims were identified. Officials indicated that the investigation remains active and additional searches and arrests are possible.



Law enforcement officials in Johnson and Somervell counties made several arrests related to an ongoing human trafficking investigation.

What we know:

According to the office of District Attorney Timothy Good, multiple search warrants were executed on Thursday by a team of local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.

They have been working for several months on a suspected human trafficking case.

The operation resulted in the arrests of several individuals on charges related to organized criminal activity and racketeering.

Evidence was also collected from locations in Fort Worth, Burleson, and Mansfield.

What we don't know:

The DA’s office didn’t share any details regarding the investigation.

It’s not clear how many people they arrested or what specific charges they are facing. No names or mugshots were released.

There’s also no word on whether any human trafficking victims were identified.

What's next:

Additional searches and arrests are possible, the DA’s office said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about human trafficking in Johnson or Somervell county is urged to contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888 or the Johnson & Somervell Counties Special Crimes Unit at 817-202-4082.