Former Celina ISD student charged for invasive visual recording in high school locker room

The Brief A former student at Celina High School has been charged with six counts of felony invasive recording after police say they found images inside the school's locker room on their phone. The juvenile was originally taken into custody for allegedly obtaining child pornography images online, leading police to find the locker room images. Last year, former Celina ISD football coach Caleb Elliott was charged for allegedly recording dozens of students in a middle school locker room.



A juvenile suspect is in custody after Celina police say they found invasive recordings of students in the Celina High School locker room on their phone.

Celina High School invasive recording arrest

What we know:

On October 1, the Celina Police Department announced it had taken a former student at Celina High School into custody for allegedly obtaining child pornography online.

During Celina PD's investigation, they discovered four images of six separate Celina High School students in the school's locker room on the student's phone.

Police determined the images were taken during the 2025-26 school year, and that the student acted alone in taking the photos.

The student has been charged with six counts of invasive visual recording, a felony.

Celina PD says Celina ISD has cooperated with their investigation, and that the victims' parents or guardians have already been contacted.

What we don't know:

The identity of the former student has not been released.

Celina ISD statement

What they're saying:

Celina ISD released the following statement to families on the former student's arrest:

The safety, security, and well-being of our students is, and will always be, our highest priority. With that commitment at the forefront, we want to ensure you have received the information Celina Police Department has shared with the community regarding a former Celina High School student. You can view the official statement from the Celina Police Department on their Facebook page HERE .

Per their statement, the CPD has contacted the impacted families, and CISD has provided a list of support resources available for the police to share with those families. We remain steadfast in our duty to protect and care for every child entrusted to us.

Police matters involving juveniles are rarely shared publicly. However, in partnership with the CPD we want to ensure we are doing our part to keep our families informed. We will always cooperate fully with the CPD to protect the integrity of their investigations.

CISD will not stand for anything that compromises the safety, privacy, or dignity of our students. Our expectations regarding locker rooms are clear: they are spaces of trust and respect. Any behavior that violates District policy or another person’s privacy, safety, or dignity will result in immediate disciplinary action and, when appropriate, referral to law enforcement.

Thank you for your continued trust and partnership as we work together to support our students and keep our community safe.

Caleb Elliott arrest

Dig deeper:

The incident involving the former student is the second in the last year involving invasive recordings at a Celina ISD school.

In October 2025, former Moore Middle School football coach Caleb Elliott was arrested for allegedly recording dozens of nude male students in the locker room.

Elliott remains in the Collin County Jail on charges of sexual performance of a child, invasive visual recording and possession of child pornography.

Related article

The school district said an independent review found no evidence that Bill Elliott, Caleb's father and the then-athletic director for Celina ISD, or any other employee had previous knowledge of the alleged crimes.

Bill Elliott has since resigned from his position.