4 Texas Lottery players win $5M in scratch ticket prizes

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The Brief Four Texans claimed top prize winning Texas Lottery scratch tickets, amounting to a combined total of $5 million. The winners bought their tickets at convenience stores across the state. There are still multiple top prizes that have yet to be claimed in the games.



Four Texans are around $1 million richer after purchasing winning Texas Lottery scratch tickets at various convenience stores across the state.

What we know:

Residents in Baytown, Spring, San Antonio and Haltom City recently claimed prize-winning tickets worth a combined total of $5 million, according to lottery officials.

All four winners wished to remain anonymous.

Dig deeper:

The highest dollar prize, a winning ticket worth $2 million, was purchased by a Haltom City resident at Nick’s Corner Mart in Arlington. It was the second of four top prizes to be claimed in the Millonaire’s Club game.

A San Antonio resident also claimed a $1 million winning ticket after buying it at Palo Alto Express in San Antonio. It was the first of 10 top prizes to be claimed in the game Million Dollar Loteria.

Another winning $1 million ticket was bought by a Spring resident at Time Saver Food Mart in Spring. It was the sixth of 10 top prizes to be claimed in the game Premier Play.

The fourth winner, a Baytown resident, purchased their $1 million ticket at Revolution in Baytown. It was the second of four top prizes claimed in the Mega Millionaire game.

By the numbers:

The overall odds of winning a prize in each game are between one in 3.84 and one in 3.29, including break-even prizes, officials said.

Each retailer that sold a winning ticket may also be eligible for a $10,000 bonus under the Texas Lottery’s Retailer Bonus Program.