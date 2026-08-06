State Fair of Texas 2026 Big Tex Choice Awards finalists revealed

The Brief The State Fair of Texas named 15 finalists for the 2026 Big Tex Choice Awards across savory, sweet, and sipper categories. Highlights include a chocolate fudge-filled Fletcher's Corny Dog, tater tot taco shells, and alcohol-infused soft serve drinks. Judges will award titles for Most Creative and Best Taste in each category on Aug. 18.



The finalists for this year’s annual Big Tex Choice Awards include multiple creative mashups and twists on the classics such as a chocolate version of Fletcher’s famous Corny Dog.

2026 Big Tex Choice Awards

2026 Big Tex Choice Awards Finalists

What we know:

The State Fair of Texas revealed the 15 finalists on Thursday morning. They include five savory finalists, five sweet finalists, and five finalists that are drinks.

On Aug. 18, judges will hand out titles for Best Taste in the sweet, savory, and sipper categories. There will also be a winner for the Most Creative entry.

The fair kicks off on Sept. 25 and runs through Oct. 18.

Best Savory

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Burger Chop Tater Tacos – It’s a burger patty sauteed with onions and jalapenos. The taco shell is made out of tater tots.

Dickel’s Texas Two Step Tacos – One taco features a pork sausage and cheese stuffed jalapeno. The other features sliced brisket around the jalapeno.

Flamin’ Crunch Pizza – It’s a hand-tossed pizza made with jalapeno cheddar queso and topped with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

Golden Crunch Melt – This hand-held tortilla wrap is said to be creamy and crunchy. It’s filled with chicken, peppers, onions, crispy potato strings, and a blend of cheese and sauces.

Nacho Wings – It’s nachos, but really it’s taco-flavored wings or maybe even a plate of fully loaded French fries.

Best Sweet

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Berry Me in Matcha – It’s cheesecake on a stick with a bold, Japanese-inspired flair

Fernie’s Frozen Espresso-Tini Bar – It’s an espresso martini popsicle drizzled with a hard chocolate shell.

Fletcher’s Chocolate Corny Dog – From the makers of the original Fletcher’s Corny Dog, this one is filled with milk chocolate fudge fried in corn dog batter.

Holy Flan! Bunueloco – It’s a crispy bunuelo bowl filled with cinnamon Blue Bell ice cream and deep-fried flan.

Texas Pecan Praline Cheesecake Cone – That’s a warm waffle cone dipped in white chocolate and rolled in pecan praline with Biscoff cookies. Then it’s filled with cookie butter cheesecake.

Sippers

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Corn Flake Shappe – Toasted Corn Flakes are blended with dulce de leche, buttery Texas pecan notes, and a signature blend of warm spices.

Nevins Soft Serve Peach Bellini Float – It’s creamy peach bellini soft serve infused with sparkling wine.

Rousso’s Bacon Jam Caramel Apple Hard Cider – This hard cider drink was crafted with hints of apples, caramel, churros, cinnamon sugar and smoky bacon jam.

Sunset Soft Serve Rita – It’s a strawberry and mango margarita with vanilla soft serve ice cream. There’s Tajin on the rim of the cup.

Tropical Coco Fresca – It’s a pineapple-watermelon agua fesca with a Tajin rim and an icy coconut snowball scoop.