
State Fair of Texas Midway closing early due to severe weather

State Fair of Texas
Dallas Weather: Oct. 4 evening forecast

Ali Turiano has the latest forecast.

DALLAS - The State Fair of Texas Midway is closing early Wednesday due to the chance of severe weather.

Officials are closing the Midway an hour early at 9 p.m.

The South Texas Homies concert originally set for 8:30 p.m. has been canceled.



"With the safety of fairgoers, vendors, and employees as our number one priority and the potential for strong storms approaching the DFW metroplex, the Fair will continue to monitor the weather and stay in communication with the National Weather Service," state fair officials said in a press release. "If severe weather is approaching the fairgrounds ahead of closing, our goal is to notify fairgoers 45 minutes prior to the storm’s arrival to ensure folks have enough time to return to their vehicle safely or take shelter. We encourage everyone to stay weather aware and listen for potential alerts on our outdoor public announcement system, from state fair officials, and local law enforcement."

The state fair will reopen on Thursday at 10 a.m.