Family of teen knocked out by police horse at State Fair of Texas files lawsuit

The Brief The family of 17-year-old Ian Macharia has filed a lawsuit after the teen was knocked out by a frightened police horse at the State Fair of Texas. The lawsuit says the horse was startled after an officer spilled his drink. The family is seeking more than $1 million in damages.



The family of a teenager who was injured by a scared Dallas police horse at the State Fair of Texas has filed a lawsuit.

Dallas Police say a mounted officer was patrolling near Big Tex when his horse was startled, threw off an officer and took off running.

The family says 17-year-old Ian Macharia was knocked to the ground, lost consciousness and had a seizure.

The lawsuit claims the horse was scared after the officer spilled a drink on it.

"The officer was negligent in his use of the saddle, tack, and controls of the horse," reads the lawsuit.

The suit says having mounted officers at the Fair was "unreasonably dangerous."

The lawsuit names the City of Dallas, the State Fair of Texas and Fair Park management groups Fair Park First and Oak View Group.

The family is seeking more than one million dollars in damages for medical expenses and pain and suffering.

The police officer was also injured in the incident.

"Due to pending litigation, we cannot comment at this time." a City of Dallas spokesperson said in a statement to FOX 4.