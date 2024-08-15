Expand / Collapse search

Southlake woman sentenced to 35 years in TikTok theft cases

Updated  August 15, 2024 1:09pm CDT
SOUTHLAKE, Texas - A North Texas woman was sentenced to 35 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to a pair of theft cases.

Prosecutors said Staci Blackmon began her crime spree in 2020.

She stole $1.2 million from an account belonging to her former employer in Southlake and the company’s bank account.

According to prosecutors, Blackmon used most of the stolen money to buy and send TikTok coins.

The coins are an in-app currency used to tip creators during live streams. They can be exchanged for real money.

She also purchased a Dallas Mavericks suite, bought home furniture, and went on lavish trips, prosecutors said. 

A judge sentenced Blackmon to two 35-year sentences that will be served concurrently.