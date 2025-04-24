Fight leads to deadly stabbing in Fort Worth: police

article

The Brief Fort Worth police responded to a stabbing in Fort Worth just before 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday. The victim had already been taken to a hospital by an unknown person and died after arriving. After police got to the scene, an off-duty officer told them that a man approached him and admitted to stabbing the vitcim. Investigators say the stabbing happened after a fight broke out and escalated in a car a short time later.



A man was stabbed to death by another man after a fight broke out Wednesday night in Fort Worth, according to police.

What we know:

Fort Worth police responded to a reported stabbing in the 1100 block of Northeast 23rd Street just before 9:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, an off-duty officer told them a man had approached and admitted to stabbing someone. However, officers did not find a victim at the scene.

Shortly after, they learned the victim had been taken to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle. He later died from his injuries.

The backstory:

Investigators determined the incident began with an argument between the victim and a witness. The argument escalated into a physical fight, leading the suspect to intervene in an attempt to separate the two.

At some point after the fight, the victim, suspect and witness were in a car together when the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim at least once. The victim and witness fled the vehicle after the stabbing.

The victim later left the area and was taken to the hospital by another individual. The suspect approached an off-duty officer and admitted to the crime.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear whether the three individuals knew each other before the incident. Police have not confirmed who was driving during the stabbing, how many times the victim was stabbed or who ultimately took him to the hospital.