Springtown McDonald’s employee arrested in credit card fraud scheme

The Springtown Police Department urged residents to take immediate steps to protect their financial information following a recent alleged fraud incident at a local McDonald's.

What we know:

The incident allegedly occurred at the hands of an employee of a local business, according to Springtown police.

Early on Sunday, Springtown police officers arrested 19-year-old Giovanni Primo Blount, of Poolville, after discovering he allegedly engaged in a scheme targeting customers during card transactions.

According to investigators, Blount allegedly processed legitimate customer payments and then used a personal device to "tap" the customers’ cards again, fraudulently charging an additional $10–$20 per transaction, with the funds routed to an account under his control. Investigators believe Blount allegedly obtained approximately $680 before being apprehended.

What they're saying:

Members of the community who recently visited the Springtown McDonald’s and paid using a debit or credit card are strongly encouraged to review their bank and card statements for any unauthorized or suspicious charges.

Some affected customers may have already received refunds. However, even if a refund has been issued, anyone who believes they may have been affected is asked to contact Detective V. Thomas with the Springtown Police Department at (817) 220-0828 or by email at vthomas@springtownpd.com.