Woman, young girl killed after being hit by car, Dallas police say

Dallas police say an adult woman and a child died after being hit by a car in Far North Dallas.

Police responded to the crash around 4 p.m. Tuesday on Spring Valley Road west of US 75.

Both the woman and the girl were taken to the hospital but did not survive.

Police say the driver who hit them stayed at the scene and is cooperating.

Police did not say if they have determined the cause or who was at fault.

No identities have been released.