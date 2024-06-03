Food spoiled during power outage? How you could get reimbursed up to $500

After storms left hundreds of thousands of North Texans in the dark, many were left with a refrigerator filled with spoiled food.

With grocery costs at an all-time high, having food go bad could be a costly loss for those already struggling with storm damage and overall tight budgets.

However, there is a way to recoup some of that lost money — up to $500.

Homeowner’s and renter’s insurance could cover the cost of spoiled food during power outages. Check your policy for words like "refrigerated property," "food endorsement" or "additional living expenses."

When filing a claim, people should make a list of spoiled food and estimated costs. Provide pictures of the spoiled food and any receipts you can find to support your food costs.

Depending on your insurance, you may still need to pay a deductible. However, some insurances waive it during special circumstances.

You can also try to file a claim with your utility company, but you may not have much luck.

Oncor told KERA that it is "not responsible for claims for spoiled or rotting food due to a power outage caused by a thunderstorm, other types of severe weather, or any natural disaster considered an 'act of God.’"

SNAP recipients who live in one of the counties with disaster declarations can call 211 to apply for replacement benefits. People in other counties can apply for replacement benefits in person within 10 days of discovering the spoiled food.

WIC recipients can also apply for replacement benefits at TexasWIC.org.

The North Texas Food Bank and Tarrant Area Food Bank have several distribution events planned to help those needing immediate help with food and groceries.

Food in the refrigerator is typically unsafe to eat after four hours without power. Food in a freezer can last up to 48 hours if the door remains closed before it goes bad. A half-full freezer will keep food frozen for up to 24 hours.

