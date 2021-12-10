Spirited sendoff by community for South Oak Cliff football team hoping to win state title

Dallas ISD Athletics is taking a step toward history.

The South Oak Cliff High School football team is trying to become the first Dallas ISD school to win a state title since in decades.

The Golden Bears got a proper sendoff Friday morning ahead of their game against Lubbock Cooper in Abilene.

"Success over circumstances: that’s our motto," said Principal Dr. Willie Johnson. "That’s our motto here no matter where we are."

There was support from classmates, parents and the community Friday just before the varsity team loaded charter buses bound for Abilene. The Golden Bears are two wins away from a state title.

"I’m real proud of them. They’ve overcome a lot," said Coach Jason Todd. "You know a lot of people are behind them, and they understand what they are playing for."

"There’s something magical about this team. Great coaches, great offense, talent, speed," Johnson said. "They’re excited, but they know that they are carrying the city of Dallas on their back so they have to take care of their business."

While it’s the school’s first state semi-final appearance in 51 years there are those who say the team throughout the season has shown an enormous amount of passion on the field.

It will no doubt fuel their fight against Lubbock Cooper, a team with playoff experience.

Coach Todd respects that, but he’s unphased.

"They are a good opponent. It’s not someone we’re going in sleeping on," he said. "We’re not playing experience. We’re playing a game today. It doesn’t matter what a team has done in the past. It’s all about the moment we are in right now."

It’s a moment they hope will end in victory.

