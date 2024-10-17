Expand / Collapse search

Spicy vodka pasta recipe: 'The Charlotte' new restaurant

Published  October 17, 2024 10:37am CDT
Dallas
A new restaurant in the Know Henderson area is an American bistro bar with a double decker patio. 'The Charlotte' head chef joins Good Day.

Vodka Sauce Ingredients:

  • 16oz shallots 
  • 8oz garlic 
  • 4oz evoo
  • 1.5oz  chili flakes 
  • 16oz vodka 
  • 12oz tomato paste 
  • 1oz  thyme 
  • 2oz basil fresh (1tbs dried)
  • 2 #10 can crushed tomatoes 
  • 32 oz cream 
  • 24 oz parm 
  • 8oz Asiago 
  • 2oz salt 
  • 1oz chicken powder 

Instructions:

  1. In a rondo/sauce pot on medium high heat add saute oil. 
  2. Once oil is hot add shallots, garlic, chili flakes salt, sugar, sachet thyme, tomato paste and sweat 
  3. Deglaze with vodka 
  4. Add tomatoes, cream and basil -  bring to a simmer and simmer for 25 minutes. Add all cheeses mix thoroughly and remove thyme sprigs 
  5. Blend thoroughly 
  6. Cool and store. 