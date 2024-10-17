Spicy vodka pasta recipe: 'The Charlotte' new restaurant
Vodka Sauce Ingredients:
- 16oz shallots
- 8oz garlic
- 4oz evoo
- 1.5oz chili flakes
- 16oz vodka
- 12oz tomato paste
- 1oz thyme
- 2oz basil fresh (1tbs dried)
- 2 #10 can crushed tomatoes
- 32 oz cream
- 24 oz parm
- 8oz Asiago
- 2oz salt
- 1oz chicken powder
Instructions:
- In a rondo/sauce pot on medium high heat add saute oil.
- Once oil is hot add shallots, garlic, chili flakes salt, sugar, sachet thyme, tomato paste and sweat
- Deglaze with vodka
- Add tomatoes, cream and basil - bring to a simmer and simmer for 25 minutes. Add all cheeses mix thoroughly and remove thyme sprigs
- Blend thoroughly
- Cool and store.