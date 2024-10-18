Soulman's BBQ 50th Anniversary: Spicy Potato Recipe
Spicy Potatoes Recipe:
Ingredients:
- 6-8 oz liquid margarine
- ½ gallon cooled and cubed baked potatoes
- salt and pepper (evenly distribute)
- Soulman's seasoning (evenly distribute)
- 8 oz bean mix
Instructions:
- Using the squirt bottle, pour approximately 4 ounces of margarine on the pre-heated flat top grill. Being careful, slowly pour the cubed potatoes onto the buttered flat top
- Using the metal turner, spread the potatoes out evenly, paying close attention that they all are touching the flattop grill. Do not cook in a pile or stack. This will ensure that each potato gets browned.
- Using shakers (Do not use spoons or anything else), season evenly with salt (a little less than the other 2), Pepper and Soulman's seasoning.
- After approximately 2-3 minutes of cooking on one side, add approx. 1-2 oz. of margarine and turn the potatoes with the metal turner to brown the other side. Cook for another 2-3 minutes or until golden brown.
- After potatoes reach the desired color, add 8 oz. of bean mix to the top of the potatoes (evenly distribute with the oz. spoodle) and another 1-2 ounces of margarine. Toss and cook for approximately 1 minute.
- Remove from the heat and serve. If storing, Do not cover.