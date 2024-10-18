Expand / Collapse search

Soulman's BBQ 50th Anniversary: Spicy Potato Recipe

Published  October 18, 2024 10:44am CDT
The CEO of one of the best roadside restaurants in America visits Good Day to share his well-known spicy potato recipe.

Spicy Potatoes Recipe:

Ingredients:

  • 6-8 oz liquid margarine
  • ½ gallon cooled and cubed baked potatoes
  • salt and pepper (evenly distribute)
  • Soulman's seasoning (evenly distribute)
  • 8 oz bean mix

Instructions:

  1. Using the squirt bottle, pour approximately 4 ounces of margarine on the pre-heated flat top grill. Being careful, slowly pour the cubed potatoes onto the buttered flat top
  2. Using the metal turner, spread the potatoes out evenly, paying close attention that they all are touching the flattop grill. Do not cook in a pile or stack. This will ensure that each potato gets browned.
  3. Using shakers (Do not use spoons or anything else), season evenly with salt (a little less than the other 2), Pepper and Soulman's seasoning.
  4. After approximately 2-3 minutes of cooking on one side, add approx. 1-2 oz. of margarine and turn the potatoes with the metal turner to brown the other side. Cook for another 2-3 minutes or until golden brown.
  5. After potatoes reach the desired color, add 8 oz. of bean mix to the top of the potatoes (evenly distribute with the oz. spoodle) and another 1-2 ounces of margarine. Toss and cook for approximately 1 minute.
  6. Remove from the heat and serve. If storing, Do not cover.