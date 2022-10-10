Speeding driver killed in Dallas rollover crash

article

One man was killed, and three others were injured in an overnight crash involving several vehicles.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday after Dallas police tried to stop a Dodge Charger. The driver sped off, and the officers did not chase him.

But moments later, the driver sped through a red light, clipped an SUV and lost control. The Charger rolled across the center median on Westmoreland Road near Illinois Avenue in West Oak Cliff.

Couple found dead in their North Texas home; person of interest in custody

The Charger then hit a pickup truck with two adults and a child inside. All three were injured but are expected to be okay.

The man driving the Charger died at the scene.

No one in the SUV was injured.