Special prosecutor assigned to Deep Ellum assault case after defense points out bias

A special prosecutor will take the place of the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office in a high-profile assault case.

Lawyers for former Deep Ellum bartender Austin Shuffield argued the DA’s office showed bias in handling his assault case.

Shuffield is accused in the March attack of L’Daijohnique Lee.

After reviewing video of the incident, prosecutors charged her with vandalizing her attacker’s truck. They later dropped that charge.

Shuffield is charged with several misdemeanors.

A special prosecutor will take a felony case of aggravated assault to a grand jury for its review.