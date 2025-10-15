SPCA rescues 10 dogs in Terrell, abandoned after owner’s death

article

The Brief 10 dogs of various breeds were rescued by the SPCA of Texas from a property in Terrell after their owner passed away without arranging care, according to the SPCA. The animals, who had reportedly been without care for two days, were found suffering from parasites, severe dental issues, and other medical problems. One dog was treated for a suspected venomous snake bite, and another suffered a broken jaw due to an infection, highlighting the critical need for immediate rescue.



The SPCA of Texas rescued 10 dogs, including eight small breeds and two large Labrador Retriever-type dogs, from a property in Terrell on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, after their owner died.

10 dogs rescued

The SPCA of Texas Animal Cruelty Investigations (ACI) Unit was notified on Oct. 8 that a person living in Terrell, Texas, had passed away two days prior, leaving multiple animals confined inside a mobile home and a fenced yard with no care plan. Neighbors had reportedly been trying to provide the dogs with food and water.

An SPCA investigator immediately responded to the mobile home and saw around 10 dogs confined outside. Because there were no known next of kin to take responsibility, the investigator decided the animals needed to be removed quickly to prevent them from dying.

The ACI Unit secured a seizure warrant the same day, finding the dogs suffering from deprivation of basic care needed to maintain good health. The rescued animals, which included Boston Terriers, Yorkshire Terriers, and Chihuahuas, were taken to the SPCA of Texas Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center for evaluation and treatment.

The dogs were suffering from a high load of intestinal parasites, flea infestations, dental disease, eye trauma, matted hair, and extremely long nails.

In addition, one dog tested positive for heartworms, and another was immediately treated for a suspected venomous snake bite, indicated by swelling under the chin and around the ears. One older male Yorkie’s lower jaw had broken due to an untreated severe dental infection.

What they're saying:

"These are unfortunate circumstances when a pet owner passes away without a plan in place for their care," said SPCA of Texas’ ACI Unit Chief Investigator Courtney Burns, CAWA. "If we hadn’t rescued them when we did, several of them would not have survived much longer. We are thankful to the citizen who reached out to us, and encourage others to do the same. That call gave these animals a second chance."

What you can do:

The SPCA of Texas encourages pet owners to establish care plans for their animals and urges citizens to report suspected animal cruelty or abuse at https://spca.org/abuse. Donations to support the organization's rescue and rehabilitation efforts can be made at www.spca.org/GIVE.