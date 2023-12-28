SpaceX is gearing up to launch two rockets Thursday night from Florida

Watch the USSF-52 Mission live from Florida in the live player below

There will be two rockets taking off from Florida's space coast Thursday night.

The first launch will be the Falcon Heavy's launch of the USSF-52 mission to orbit and is slated to happen at 8:07 p.m. from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

A backup opportunity for this launch will be at 8:06 p.m. on Friday, December 29.

This will be the fifth launch and landing for the Falcon Heavy rocket side boosters, which previously supported USSF-44, USSF-67, Hughes JUPTER 3, and NASA’s Psyche mission.

The second launch will feature the Falcon 9 rocket – making it the 12th flight for the first stage booster supporting the mission. The Falcon 9 will carry 23 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

That launch is slated to happen at 11:01 p.m. with backup opportunities available until 2:59 a.m. on Friday, December 29. Another backup opportunity is available on Friday starting at 11 p.m.

FOX 35 will stream both launches online.