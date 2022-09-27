Southwest flight attendants picket at Dallas Love Field calling for better pay, safer working conditions

Hundreds of off-duty Southwest Airlines flight attendants picketed outside of Dallas Love Field airport on Tuesday.

The demonstration is one of many at airports across the country demanding better pay, improved staffing and safer working conditions.

The local Southwest Airlines flight attendants union is currently negotiating a new contract.

The union says flight attendants are seeking changes because of an "overwhelming number of delays" by the Dallas-based airline.

READ MORE: Guitar Center, Southwest give surprise in-flight ukulele lesson to passengers

The flight attendants are seeking pay for when passenger are boarding, more control over their schedules and ending the practice of putting flight attendants on 24-hour on-call shifts.