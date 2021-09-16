Southwest Airlines to give employees bonus for getting COVID-19 vaccine
article
DALLAS - Workers at Southwest Airlines will get a little something extra if they are vaccinated.
The company will give them two days’ pay.
Employees who are not vaccinated and get COVID-19, or are exposed, will have to use their own time off and will not get special pandemic time.
RELATED: Southwest's president retires suddenly; didn't get CEO job
For now, the Dallas-based company is not requiring vaccines of its 54,000 employees.
The bonus pay will appear in paychecks right before Christmas.
Advertisement
RELATED: Several large North Texas employers say they will comply with COVID-19 vaccine mandate