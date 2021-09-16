Southwest Airlines to give employees bonus for getting COVID-19 vaccine

article

Workers at Southwest Airlines will get a little something extra if they are vaccinated.

The company will give them two days’ pay.

Employees who are not vaccinated and get COVID-19, or are exposed, will have to use their own time off and will not get special pandemic time.

For now, the Dallas-based company is not requiring vaccines of its 54,000 employees.

The bonus pay will appear in paychecks right before Christmas.

