Southwest Airlines switches to assigned seating

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines announced a huge change for passengers. It will shift to assigned seats starting sometime next year.

The airline has had open seating for more than 50 years.

Southwest said it conducted a survey and found that 80% of its passengers preferred assigned seats.

"You know, as you make any change you have to be clear about what you stand for and who you are. Southwest Airlines, that is a great network and the best set of policies and great hospitality and above all the best people. Then you have to be willing to challenge everything else because customer preferences change over time and this is a great example," said Bob Jordan, the company’s president and CEO.

The travelers that FOX 4 spoke to at Dallas Love Field were split on the news.

"I think assigned seating is better because it keeps down confusion and chaos. Everybody is not trying to get on the plane to get to a certain area. So I'm okay with assigned seating. I'm okay with it," Angela Davis said.

"I like open seating just because you can be more flexible to where you want to sit either in the front or the back. Some people might be more comfortable in the back versus the front or whatever. They choose versus assigned seating," said Georgia Mayfield.

Southwest said it will also add a premium seating option with more legroom for an extra price.

That might involve up to a third of the seats on its planes.

And it will add "redeye" flights starting with a few routes on Valentine’s Day next year. It will phase in additional routes over time.

It’s not clear when the assigned seating will start.