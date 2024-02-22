Southwest Airlines reaches tentative agreement with ground workers

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines has reached a tentative agreement with the union representing its ground workers.

The Transport Workers Union represents 18,000 Southwest employees who handle bags, restock aircraft and move cargo.

The new agreement includes bonus pay and 3 percent yearly raises over the next four years.

"This agreement rewards them for their hard work, and I'm grateful for the dedication shown by both negotiating committees as they worked to reach this agreement," said Adam Carlisle, Vice President Labor Relations at Southwest Airlines in a statement.

The Transport Workers Union will still have to vote to approve the deal.

Union members rejected an earlier deal reached last August.

Last month, Southwest reached a deal with pilots, but flight attendants are still at odds with the airline over a new contract,