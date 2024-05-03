Southwest pilots' hours may be cut due to Boeing delivery delays: Reuters

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines is reportedly planning to offer its pilots reduced hours to help the airline deal with higher costs, all in an effort to try to avoid furloughs, according to a report from Reuters.

Southwest Airlines isn't commenting on the possibility of reduced hours for pilots.

The president of the pilot's union tells FOX 4 they've had preliminary talks, but said Southwest does not need their agreement to offer any voluntary paid time off.

According to Reuters, Southwest is considering reducing the hours because of over-staffing costs brought on by a delay in the planned delivery of dozens of Boeing jets.

"I think we've heard rumblings here now for several weeks that, yeah, the deliveries were going to be delayed, certainly impacted in a very big way," said travel expert Gabe Saglie.

Southwest Airlines is being hit especially hard because the carrier only operates Boeing aircraft.

In an earnings call last week, CEO Bob Jordan said it's getting less than a quarter of its ordered jets from Boeing as the aircraft manufacturer continues to deal with ongoing safety concerns.

"I think it's concerning, certainly for anybody who flies and in those Southwest loyalists, this is not news that they'd like to hear," said Saglie.

Reuters credits a source with saying that a reduction in pilot hours would lower salary costs without having to resort to furloughs.

In a statement to FOX 4, the president of the Southwest Airlines Pilot Association says, "there hasn’t been an official decision from SWA leadership to address the continued Boeing delays. We’ve had very preliminary talks, but they do need our agreement to offer any voluntary paid time off. We will continue to work with them to address Boeing's failings."

"The delayed deliveries of these aircraft is causing an impact downstream for Southwest at this time," said pilot and aviation attorney Ron McCallum.

That same source told Reuters the plan would also ensure that pilots maintain enough hours required by the FAA to stay in the cockpit and give the airline flexibility to ramp up flights when the time comes.

"Pilots like to fly. They don't love to do recurring training in a simulator, even when it's absolutely required, it can be done," said McCallum.

If it goes through, the plan is reportedly likely to take effect around September and is expected to be offered to hundreds of pilots.

Travel expert Gabe Saglie says that could have an impact on the busy winter travel season, like Thanksgiving and Christmas.

