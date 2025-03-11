No more 'Bags Fly Free': Southwest Airlines ends free checked bags after 54 years

article

A 54-year era is coming to an end.

Southwest Airlines announced Tuesday that it will no longer allow passengers to check bags for free.

The Dallas-based airline had already announced plans last year to end its open seating policy. Both the "Bags Fly Free" policy and open seating have been key differentiators for Southwest since its founding in 1971.

Southwest charging for bags

What we know:

Southwest was the only major U.S. airline that allowed passengers to check two bags for free, setting it apart from competitors. But beginning May 28, 2025, passengers booking flights will have to pay for checked luggage.

Some exceptions will remain. Passengers with A-List loyalty status will continue to receive two free checked bags, and one checked bag will remain free for customers with a co-branded Southwest credit card.

The airline says these changes are intended to increase revenue.

The backstory:

Southwest has been working to cut costs since Elliott Investment Management acquired a significant stake in the company last year. The activist investment firm has pushed for financial improvements, securing board seats in October. Since then, several major changes have been announced.

Major changes

Passengers have expressed concerns that these policy shifts are taking away what made Southwest unique.

Within the past month, the airline announced plans to cut 1,750 jobs—about 15% of its workforce—marking the first mass layoffs in company history.

Late last year, Southwest also confirmed it would end its open seating policy.

"With the best intentions, the growth of our leadership and noncontract functions have outpaced our operation's growth for many years," a spokesperson told FOX 4. "Now, this group must become more lean, efficient, and agile to better serve our frontline employees in our shared mission of serving our customers."

In another major shift, Southwest flights are now listed on Expedia and its companion sites, including Cheaptickets, Hotwire, Orbitz, and Travelocity. Previously, customers could only book Southwest flights directly through the airline’s website.

Southwest bag fees

What we don't know:

The airline has not yet announced the cost for checked bags.