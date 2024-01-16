Southwest Airlines leads country in cancelations for third straight day

Southwest Airlines is seeing hundreds of cancelations for the third straight day as winter weather affects flights across the country.

The Dallas-based airline has canceled more than 400 flights and delayed 800 others by noon Tuesday, according to flight-tracking site FlightAware.

Of the cancelations, only a few dozen were in and out of Dallas Love Field.

Tuesday's cancelation numbers are an improvement from what Southwest saw on Monday. 786 flights were canceled on MLK Day. That's about 1 in 5 of its total scheduled flights. 46 percent of Southwest flights were delayed.

More than 400 Southwest flights were also canceled on Sunday, according to FlightAware.

Winter weather across the country was to blame for many of the cancelations and delays.

In 2022, a winter storm forced the airline to cancel nearly 17,000 flights. The issue snowballed when a crew rescheduling system failed to keep up with the chaos.

Southwest Airlines reached a $140 million settlement for the issues that left more than 2 million travelers stranded.