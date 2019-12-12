Southlake restaurant suspected in human trafficking operation loses liquor license

article

A popular Southlake restaurant has lost its liquor license after authorities found that it was connected to a Dallas massage parlor whose owners are accused of taking part in a human trafficking operation.

Dragon House, located at 2640 E. Southlake Blvd., voluntarily canceled its liquor license after a Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission investigation.

The TABC Special Investigations Unit reportedly found evidence that the restaurant’s owners were using the business to hide the money made from an alleged human trafficking operation at the Jade/Hawaii Spa in Dallas.

The investigation into Jade/Hawaii Spa began in February after police got reports of illegal activity.

In October, Dallas Police Department’s Vice Unit served a search warrant at that location, as well as Dragon House in Southlake.

Dallas police say six females were being held captive and sold for sex at Jade/Hawaii Spa. Those six victims were rescued, and six people were arrested, including the owners of Jade/Hawaii Spa and Dragon House, Yong Bei Wang Murphy and Chung Shendelman.

Dragon House can remain open, but can no longer sell or serve alcohol.