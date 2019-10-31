Authorities shut down Jade Spa, arrest 6 on prostitution charges

article

The owners and managers of an illicit massage business in North Texas have been arrested in connection to a prostitution and possible human trafficking case.

The Dallas Police Department said its vice unit began investigating Jade Spa in February after getting reports of illegal activity.

The vice detectives confirmed prostitution was taking place inside the business on Market Center Boulevard. Surveillance video also indicated possible sex trafficking, police said.

Dallas police executed a search warrant at the Dallas location Wednesday as officers from other agencies searched eight other associated addresses in Dallas, Carrollton, Grapevine, Arlington, Southlake and Irving.

They arrested 62-year-old Chung Shendelman, 51-year-old Yong Bei-Wang-Murphy, 61-year-old Yong Suk Brown, 64-year-old Unlu Gurpinar, 41-year-old Sangchan Byun and 48-year-old Jae Jasmin Lee. They are still looking for three other suspects.

All of the suspects are reportedly linked to the financing and operation of Jade Spa. They are all now facing charges for the aggravated promotion of prostitution and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Police also raided the Dragon House restaurant in Southlake, which is reportedly tied to Jade Spa’s owners and financially linked to the illegal activities, the police department said.

The officers seized and/or froze $370,000 in cash and in banks connected to the alleged criminal operation. They also rescued several people at the locations who are believed to be victims of human trafficking.

Jade Spa’s certificate of occupancy has since been revoked by the city of Dallas and there is a temporary restraining order in place to prevent it from reopening.