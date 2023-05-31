Southlake Police Department offering self-defense class for college-bound women

Officers in Southlake have launched a program specifically for college-bound women.

The department is offering self-defense courses to show women how to protect themselves. And it’s not just for women who live in Southlake.

Southlake DPS Officer Kim Smith is serious.

"What we tell them is don’t stay in the fight. Get out of the fight as quick as possible," she explained. "With your thrust with your palm to the nose, you’re gonna make the attacker's eyes water. They’re going to be distracted for a second. That’s your split second to get away."

Smith and the department are sharing self-defense techniques with young women who are going off to college, should they ever need them. No experience is necessary.

"What we do want them to know is when they come in here, they’re going to learn how to distract and how to get away and escape and know where those exit escapes are," she said.

Cell phone video shows Texas A&M senior Mollie Kemp with a willing friend practicing what she’s learned from the course.

"I didn’t know what to expect, really," she said. "I came into it with an open mind."

Kemp enjoyed it so much that she enrolled in a self-defense class at her university.

"After the class, I felt like I’m not going to get myself in the situation. But if somehow, I’d land in one of those situations, I know how to try to defend myself. I have confidence that I can get away," she said.

Officer Smith says the techniques go hand in hand with good judgment calls to avoid becoming a possible target on a college campus.

"What we teach them is get your direction, know where you’re going at all times. But after you’re comfortable with your routine, change up your routine so the people don’t always know where you’re going," Smith said.

Kemp’s mom, Kristine, likes her daughter’s new confidence.

"As I saw her getting more confident as the night went on and take on some officers and the dummy, it made me feel a lot better about having her go off alone," she said.

From college-bound women to even news reporters, they are valuable tools to have.