Southlake motorcycle officer hurt in crash

A Southlake police officer was injured Monday in a motorcycle crash.

What we know:

The crash happened on Monday afternoon near the intersection of Southlake Boulevard and Olivia Court.

Police say the motorcycle officer was called to a fight in progress when a work truck pulled in front of the police motorcycle.

Southlake police confirmed a motorcycle officer was injured and taken to a hospital in Grapevine. The injuries are said not to be life-threatening.

A second officer responding to the same call in a police SUV was involved in a different crash on E. South Boulevard.

Southlake police say a vehicle failed to yield and pulled in front of the officer. The driver of the SUV was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Police say both officers had their lights and sirens on at the time of the crashes.

What we don't know:

Police did not say if either driver will face charges or fines for their roles in the crashes.