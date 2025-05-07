Southeast Oak Cliff shooting leaves one hospitalized
article
What we know:
Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 2700 block of Ledbetter Drive.
Upon arrival, a Dallas police preliminary investigation determined that a child had been shot at the location.
Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported the victim to the hospital.
What we don't know:
The condition of the victim is unknown.
No information has been given on the suspect.
This is an ongoing investigation.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Dallas Police Department.