Southeast Oak Cliff shooting leaves one hospitalized

Published  May 7, 2025 10:05pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
What we know:

Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 2700 block of Ledbetter Drive. 

Upon arrival, a Dallas police preliminary investigation determined that a child had been shot at the location. 

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported the victim to the hospital. 

What we don't know:

The condition of the victim is unknown. 

No information has been given on the suspect. 

This is an ongoing investigation.

The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Dallas Police Department.

