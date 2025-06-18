Southbound I-35 in Fort Worth reopens after crash

article

The Brief A crash involving a semi-truck and two other vehicles shut down southbound I-35 at E. Felix Street in South Fort Worth on Wednesday. Three people were hospitalized, with one person critically injured. The cause of the crash and the identities of the victims are currently unknown as police investigate.



The Fort Worth Police Department shut down I-35 in South Fort Worth on Wednesday to investigate a crash.

Crash shuts down SB I-35

What we know:

The crash happened just before noon on I-35 and E. Felix Street.

Police say the crash involved a semi-truck and two other vehicles.

Officials say the southbound lanes were closed, but later reopened.

Crash on I-35 SB in Fort Worth at Felix St.(Source: Fort Worth Police Department)

Three people were taken to the hospital, and police officials say one person was critically injured.

What we don't know:

Fort Worth Police did not provide identifying information about the victims, or what may have caused the crash.