Southbound I-35 in Fort Worth reopens after crash
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth Police Department shut down I-35 in South Fort Worth on Wednesday to investigate a crash.
What we know:
The crash happened just before noon on I-35 and E. Felix Street.
Police say the crash involved a semi-truck and two other vehicles.
Officials say the southbound lanes were closed, but later reopened.
Crash on I-35 SB in Fort Worth at Felix St.(Source: Fort Worth Police Department)
Three people were taken to the hospital, and police officials say one person was critically injured.
What we don't know:
Fort Worth Police did not provide identifying information about the victims, or what may have caused the crash.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Fort Worth Police Department.